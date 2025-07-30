Oprah Winfrey Faces Backlash Over Claims Of Not Opening Private Road For Tsunami Evacuation

American host Oprah Winfrey is facing backlash on social media, after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia's eastern coast, over claims that she did not open her private road connecting Wailea to Kula, Hawaii, to help people evacuate to higher ground after the tsunami warning.

Videos are being circulated on social media alleging that there have been massive traffic jams across Hawaii, with people saying that Oprah opening her private road could help people evacuate faster.

Why hasn't Oprah opened her road?



After the powerful earthquake, one of the strongest to hit that area in Kamchatka since 1952, a tsunami warning was issued in Hawaii and parts of the Pacific. Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula and officials declared a state of emergency in several areas.

However, the danger already appeared to be lessening in some places, with authorities in Hawaii and parts of Japan and Russia downgrading their warnings.

A user on X wrote, "Oprah won't open her private road from Wailea to Kula, Hawaii, which would make it much easier for locals to get to higher ground. Massive Traffic in Maui with thousands trying to escape the massive Tsunami coming. Open the road Oprah".

Another user said, "Wasn't she supposed to be oppressed? How does she have her own private road? Isn't she a woman and black? Doesn't she score so very high on the intersectionality scale? I don't understand this... This does not make any sense to me."

Others came to defend her and said, "There's no proof she hasn't. She opened them during the fire. Why wouldn't she now?"

In 2023, during the Maui wildfires, Winfrey was lauded for opening her private road to help in evacuation.

