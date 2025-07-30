US Entrepreneur Records His "First Tsunami Siren" After Earthquake In Russia, Internet Divided

The Pacific region is on tsunami alert after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's far eastern coast. Alaska and Hawaii, as well as the entire US West Coast, are bracing for violent waves. Amid this, a founder in Maui has shared a video, sparking concerns among social media users. Taking to X, Edward Dowd, founder of Phinance Technologies, shared a video of a tsunami siren, saying that it is the first time he has faced such a situation after living in the area for over a decade.

"Been on Maui 11 years. My first official Tsunami siren," Mr Dowd wrote on X while sharing the clip that captured the tsunami siren outdoors.

Been on Maui 11 years. My first official Tsunami siren. pic.twitter.com/w65Dcxu9j3 — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) July 30, 2025

In the following post, he wrote that he has moved 400 feet above sea level in Maui Meadows. "I am good, y'all. The wave is coming from the north, and I am on the South side," he wrote. "My friend has a generator, guns, cross bows, tubs are filled with water and we got food. We are warlord prepared," he added.

Internet users had mixed reactions to the video. While some prayed for his safety, others urged him to take higher ground.

Notably, Wednesday's earthquake was one of the strongest quakes since 1952 in the Kamchatka region. Tsunami alerts have been issued by the US National Weather Service (NWS) for coastal areas in Hawaii and Alaska. The agency warned that tsunami waves of up to three meters could hit shorelines.

"Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way," said President Donald Trump.

"The danger can continue for many hours after the initial wave as subsequent waves arrive. Tsunami heights cannot be predicted and the first wave may not be the largest," it said, urging people to stay away from the beaches and waterways until local officials say otherwise," the US National Weather Service said.

In a similar advisory, the Japanese government said, "Damage due to tsunami waves is expected. Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building."

"Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted," it added.