3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kangra In Himachal Pradesh

The Kangra district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high damage risk zone.
Shimla:

Tremors were felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after an earthquake of 3.9 intensity struck near Dharamshala town on Monday evening at 9.28 pm.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the state, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was 23 km away from Dharamshala, at 32.23 N latitude and 76.38 E longitude, a Met official said. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

The Kangra district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high damage risk zone. 

