Many Injured After Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia

Dozens of people were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, early on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of deaths.
  • A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia early on Sunday
  • The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km in the Poso Regency area
  • Twenty-nine people were injured, with two in critical condition
Dozens of people were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, early on Sunday, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said. The quake, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), shook the Poso Regency and was felt in the nearby areas. Twenty-nine people were injured, two critically, the agency said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, BNBP added.

Indonesia sits on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

