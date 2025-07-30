Volcano Erupts In Russia's Far East After Massive Earthquake

The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia's far east erupted on Wednesday, Russian Geophysical Survey said, hours after a major quake prompted evacuations and tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific coast.

"The Klyuchevskoy is erupting right now," the survey said on Telegram, posting photos of an orange blaze on top of the volcano and adding that "red-hot lava is observed flowing down the western slope. There is a powerful glow above the volcano and explosions."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)