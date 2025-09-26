Could Earth Face An Asteroid Collision In 2025? Nostradamus' Old Warning

A massive asteroid may collide with Earth in 2025, according to predictions by the famous 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus.

Nostradamus, known for his eerily accurate forecasts, reportedly mentioned a "fireball from the sky" could hit Earth or may come in close proximity to the planet.

Earlier this month, NASA stated that the asteroid 2025 QV9, about the size of an aeroplane, made a close flyby of Earth on September 10, 2025. Travelling at over 10,000 mph, it passed safely at a distance of 1.25 million miles.

Asteroid 2025 QV9 belongs to the Aten group of near-Earth objects, which frequently cross Earth's orbit. Several hundred asteroids fly past Earth every year, with the majority of them maintaining a safe distance.

2025 Predictions by Nostradamus

Researchers who study Nostradamus' writings say that 2025 could bring major events, like a possible asteroid hitting Earth or a plague-like outbreak in the UK.

He also predicted that 2025 could be tough for England. He said the country might face violent wars and an outbreak of an ancient plague, which he described as worse than the enemies.

The prophecy also said that the South American country of Brazil, which Nostradamus called the "Garden of the World", could face food crises and landslide activities linked to climate change.

Earlier Predictions by Nostradamus

Without naming the countries, he predicted that the war would continue across a continent in 2024, but his writings suggest that 2025 might see the end of one long-lasting war. He said that due to war fatigue, both sides may abandon it.

"Through long war all the army exhausted, so that they do not find money for the soldiers; instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon," he wrote in his book.

However, his riddles also indicate that France and Turkey may become involved in the conflict.

Who was Nostradamus?

Born Michel de Nostredame, Nostradamus was a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s. He is said to have predicted several major events, including Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is best known for his book Les Propheties (The Prophecies), published in 1555, which contains 942 poetic quatrains that are widely interpreted as predictions of global events.