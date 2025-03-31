'Living Nostradamus' Warns WWIII Nearing With Hybrid Warfare Chaos In Chilling Prediction

Athos Salome, known as the 'Living Nostradamus', has issued yet another warning about the possibility of World War III. Sharing the chilling insights, the self-proclaimed living psychic said the global war will be sparked by "sabotage and hybrid warfare" which has been triggered by events that have already happened this year.

The Brazilian, who has previously gained attention for his predictions of global events including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, told people to "pay attention to the signs" as the dangerous global crisis was unfolding in real-time.

He pointed out the destruction of the undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden, earlier this year, which could be part of the hybrid warfare.

"These attacks continue to happen, which has led NATO to increase security measures in the area, while the European Union develops emergency procedures to protect critical infrastructure," Mr Salome was quoted as saying by Mirror.

"Submarine cables maintain the modern communications infrastructure as its fundamental elements. When these structures are destroyed, they produce digital blackouts that jeopardise military capabilities and also cause major economic instability."

Also Read | Chilling Prediction Made By 'New Nostradamus' With India Link Comes True

He added that the domino effect could lead to major confrontations whilst adding that tensions between China and Russia will rise in the future, especially in the South China Sea.

"Today, we live in an era of hybrid warfare, where the destruction of an internet cable can have just as devastating implications as a military attack. If the destruction of the cables in the Baltic really is an act of sabotage, what will NATO's response be? How will Russia react to a possible formal indictment? And, most importantly, how far could this escalation take us?"

Mr Salome has been nicknamed after Nostradamus, a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s and predicted some of the modern-day epochal moments such as Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.