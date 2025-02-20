Donald Trump Says World War III "Not Far Away", But Has Plan To Prevent It

Talking about the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has warned that "World War III" is "not so far away," but stressed his presidency will prevent it from happening. Addressing the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Summit on Wednesday (local time), President Trump said that he was moving fast around the world "to end wars" to restore peace in the world as he doesn't want to see "everybody being killed".

"Around the world, I'm moving quickly to end wars, settle conflicts and restore the planet to peace - I want peace, and I don't want to see ... everybody being killed," Trump said in Miami, according to a report by CNN.

"And take a look at the death in the Middle East, and the death that's taking place between Russia and Ukraine that's been going on, and we're going to end it. There's no profit for anyone in having World War III, and you're not so far away from it, I'll tell you right now, you're not so far away. If we would have had [President Joe Biden's] administration for another year, you would have been in World War III, and now it's not going to happen," he added.

The American President also thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting and backing the negotiation talks between the US and Russia on Wednesday regarding the Ukraine war and called the talks a "big step".

He also slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him "a modestly successful comedian" and "a dictator without elections," signalling United State's changing stance that favours Moscow in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This came hours after Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky sparred over social media, with the Ukrainian President saying his American counterpart "lives in this disinformation space" and is "(helping) Putin out of his isolation."

Meanwhile, Mr Trump, while defending the decision not to invite Ukraine to participate in the Saudi Arabia talks, said, "I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job - his country is shattered, and millions and millions of people have unnecessarily died - and you can't bring a war to an end if you don't talk to both sides."

"So, we hope to see a ceasefire soon and to reestablish stability in Europe and the Middle East," he added.