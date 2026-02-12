Filipino Food Influencer Dies After Eating Toxic 'Devil Crab' For Social Media Stunt

A 51-year-old Filipino food vlogger died on February 6 after consuming a 'devil crab' while filming content for social media. According to the New York Post, Emma Amit and her friends harvested shellfish in a mangrove forest near Puerto Princesa, Palawan, on February 4. Emma filmed herself cooking the catch in coconut milk and eating it for her followers on TikTok and Facebook.

The next day, she fell severely ill from the crab's toxins. Witnesses reported she was convulsing and her lips turned dark blue as she lost consciousness. Her condition worsened, and she was taken to a hospital. Medics tried to save her, but she died on February 6, two days after eating the shellfish. During the investigation, local officials found the distinctive, brightly coloured shells of devil crabs in her trash.

Laddy Gemang, chief of the village of Luzviminda, expressed sadness and surprise at Emma's death, as she and her husband were both known to be experienced fishers.

"This is really saddening because they should have known. They live by the sea, so I know they know about this devil crab that's dangerous to eat. So why did she eat it? That is what I'm confused about," he lamented.

Authorities' Response

After the tragic incident, Gemang issued an urgent warning to residents of Puerto Princesa to avoid these crabs.

"So to the residents of Puerto Princesa, I am urging you to be doubly vigilant. Do not eat these dangerous devil crabs because they have claimed two lives here in our town. Don't gamble with your lives," Gemang warned.

Devil crabs, also known as toxic reef crabs, are a species of crab that live on coral reefs across the Indo-Pacific region. They contain lethal neurotoxins like saxitoxin and tetrodotoxin, also found in pufferfish. Experts warn against eating them, saying they're "easy on the eyes" but can kill within hours.

According to the Smithsonian Institution, the toxins in devil crabs are not destroyed by cooking and can cause paralysis and death within hours.