US Food Influencer Michael Duarte Shot Dead After Threatening Officers With Knife

Michael Duarte, a food influencer known as "FoodWithBearHands," was shot dead by a Texas sheriff's deputy after he allegedly threatened the officer with a knife and charged at her. According to the Medina County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on November 8 in Castroville, Texas. Deputies responded to a call to emergency services regarding a "male subject with a knife acting erratically". When a deputy arrived, Duarte was given multiple verbal commands to drop the knife and get on the ground, which he ignored, New York Post reported.

Instead, he allegedly charged toward the deputy, yelling, "I'm going to kill you". The deputy fired two shots, and Duarte was given medical aid before being taken to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he was pronounced dead.

"Duarte was exhibiting erratic behavior and making threats to kill everyone," the Medina County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "He was attempting to assault Fire and EMS personnel who had responded to the scene as the deputy pulled up," police added.

Duarte, originally from California, had amassed a significant social media following for his barbecue and grilling videos. Reports also indicate he had been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. Duarte's death was confirmed by his talent agency, Alooma Media Group, on social media Sunday. They shared heartfelt condolences, describing him as a devoted husband, loving father, brother, and loyal friend.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte," Alooma Media Group wrote.

"Michael was so much more than a client to us at Alooma. He was a true and loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him."

A GoFundMe campaign's been set up to help with funeral costs and supporting Duarte's family. The funds will help bring him home to California and support his wife Jessica and their 6-year-old daughter Oakley.