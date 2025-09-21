Nutritionist Shares The Real Danger Behind Influencer Food Advice

In the age of reels and viral hashtags, health advice is only a swipe away. But nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee warns that much of what goes viral online is not based on science and can actually harm your health. In a recent Instagram post, she pointed out the growing trend of influencers normalising sugar and deep-fried foods like pooris and bhajiyas as part of a regular diet.

"It's increasingly disheartening to see Instagram flooded with unscientific, palate-pleasing advice," Anjali wrote in the caption of her post.

The concern, experts say, is not just the false information itself but how easily people believe it. "Most people prefer listening to what they want to hear, rather than what's actually good for their health - and this mindset can be dangerous," Anjali added.

This is particularly worrying in India, where studies show that younger people are becoming more prone to heart attacks. Poor eating habits, often glorified on social media, play a major role in this crisis.

Anjali explained that obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are closely linked to diets high in fried and sugary foods. Even homemade fried snacks, she said, carry risks. They contain trans fats that raise LDL (bad cholesterol), clog arteries, and "trigger inflammation" in the body. This damages blood vessels and "increases risk of cardiovascular disease."

Excess sugar is equally harmful. It spikes blood sugar, promotes fat storage, and increases the risk of metabolic diseases that put strain on the heart.

Still, Anjali does not believe in complete restriction. She suggests that an occasional indulgence is fine. Enjoying a sweet or fried snack once a month is unlikely to harm your health. But she warns against making it a habit. "But making these foods a regular part of your diet can only spell disaster. Choose wisely. Your heart will thank you," she said.

She also cautions against ignoring frequent sugar cravings. While a slice of cake or a scoop of ice cream once in a while is harmless, overindulgence often signals a deeper issue. If your sugar cravings are strong enough to cause dizziness, it may be time to seek expert help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.