Nutritionist Shares Smart Ways To Detox And Recharge After Diwali Indulgence

After a week of mithai, extravagant spreads, and late-night celebrations, many people are left feeling fatigued and bloated once the Diwali lights fade. Consuming too many sweets, fried foods, and irregular eating habits during the holiday season can negatively impact digestion, energy levels, and even sleep quality. After days of overindulgence, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee advises giving your body a moderate detox to regain equilibrium and stamina if you are feeling lethargic.

In her latest Instagram post, Anjali recommends a "post-Diwali detox" routine that will help your body recover following the festive season.

"Let your body recover and reset - one mindful meal at a time," Anjali writes in the caption.

Instead of fasting or adhering to strict diets, a "detox" entails giving your digestive system a break and feeding it healthy, hydrating meals. The secret is to concentrate on eating with mindfulness and providing your body with the nutrition it requires to heal and recover.

Step-by-step: The gentle 3-day plan

Nutritionist Anjali suggests eating light and raw for the first two days. Include a variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and salads that are high in water content, fibre, and antioxidants. Raw vegetables increase metabolism and aid in natural intestinal cleansing. Herbal teas, soft coconut water, and fresh lime water can all help the process.

Reintroduce cooked, light meals on the third day. Consider easy-to-digest yet nutritional foods like soups, mildly sauteed vegetables, and simple khichdi. Maintain your hydration levels by consuming 8 to 10 glasses of water daily to avoid dehydration and flush out toxins.

Increase your diet of fibre and protein gradually with lean meats, whole grains, pulses, eggs, and yoghurt for long-term benefits. It may be helpful to use supplements if you have trouble reaching your protein targets. Avoid late-night eating and eat in the evening to help your body better control digestion and sleep.

The goal of a mild detox after this festival is to rebalance your system, not to deprive yourself. Energy levels and mood can be significantly impacted by simple practices like portion control, mindful eating, and regular hydration. Instead of viewing this as a quick fix, Anjali advises considering it as a chance to develop long-term eating habits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.