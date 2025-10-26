Tejashwi Yadav vs Chirag Paswan Over "No Muslim RJD Chief Minister" Charge

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday hit back at Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, saying he has a "greed for power".

Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the opposition's 'Mahagathbandhan', was responding to Paswan's charge that his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, wanted a Muslim chief minister for Bihar in 2005, but the RJD did not agree to it.

"It doesn't matter what he says or does not say. What's his vision?" Yadav said when asked about Paswan's comment.

He also said that Paswan is "feeling uncomfortable" in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"NDA people had set fire to Chirag's family," Yadav said, referring to the tussle between Paswan and his estranged uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras after Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

"Chirag is with NDA in greed for power. Chirag compromises for power. That is why his statements are not considered important," the RJD leader said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Mahagathbandhan CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Bihar is the poorest state in India, with the lowest per capita income. People still have to migrate for education, healthcare, and employment. There are no factories or investments in the…

His remarks came after Paswan targeted RJD, saying it is neither ready to give a Muslim chief minister nor a deputy chief minister to Bihar, which will go to polls next month.

"In 2005, my leader, my father, late Ram Vilas Paswan ji, even sacrificed his own party to make a Muslim chief minister - yet even then, you did not support him," he posted on X, apparently directed at the minority community.

"RJD was not ready for a Muslim chief minister even in 2005. And today in 2025, it is neither ready to give a Muslim chief minister nor a deputy chief minister (to Bihar)," the Union Minister said.

"If you remain a bonded vote bank, how will you get respect and participation?" he asked.

In 2005, the elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly were held twice, as the state witnessed a fractured mandate in the polls held first in February.

The NDA, comprising the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP, secured 92 seats, while the RJD won 75 seats, the LJP 29 seats, and the Congress 10 seats.

The RJD could not form a coalition government with the Congress and the LJP, as Paswan said that his party would extend its support only when a Muslim is made the chief minister of the state.

Since no government could be formed in Bihar, fresh elections were held in October-November in the same year, in which the NDA secured the majority and formed its government.