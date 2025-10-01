Nutritionist Explains How Lipoprotein(a) Influences Your Heart Disease Risk

When people think about cholesterol and heart health, they usually focus on total cholesterol and LDL levels. Doctors often recommend statins to lower these numbers and reduce heart disease risk. But experts say there's another important factor many people overlook: lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a). Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has highlighted this in a post on Instagram, explaining why Lp(a), often called “sticky cholesterol,” matters. She notes that unlike LDL or total cholesterol, Lp(a) is largely determined by genetics and is not influenced by lifestyle alone. This means even people with healthy diets and regular exercise could have elevated Lp(a) levels, making it an important, yet often ignored, marker for heart health.

“It's genetically determined, not influenced by lifestyle alone,” she writes in the caption.

Lp(a) is a particular kind of cholesterol-carrying molecule. Lp(a) levels are mostly genetically determined, in contrast to LDL or "bad" cholesterol. This implies that an individual's Lp(a) may continue to be elevated even if they take statins and have a healthy lifestyle.

“Lipoprotein A is a molecule that is not influenced by statins, which means that even if you take statins, the levels do not go down,” Anjali adds.

Because of its propensity to attach to artery walls and possibly hasten the formation of plaque, genetically increased Lp(a) is often referred to as "sticky cholesterol." High levels of Lp(a) are connected to an increased risk of atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and strokes, independent of other cholesterol markers.

“Lp(a) is usually codified genetically if you have a genetic mutation that allows your LPA or very sticky cholesterol to go up,” Anjali continues.

Making certain lifestyle choices is still crucial for those with increased Lp(a). Exercise and diet may not directly lower Lp(a), but they can lessen the effects of other risk variables and promote cardiovascular health in general.

Anjali advises that specific nutrients could aid in the progressive reduction of Lp(a) levels. N-acetylcysteine, high-dose vitamin C, and other detoxifying substances have been investigated for their capacity to gradually alter Lp(a).

Lp(a) screening is simple and often involves a blood test. Measuring Lp(a) at least once in adulthood is now recommended by many cardiologists, particularly for those with a family history of early heart disease.

Tailored interventions, such as proactive management of other cardiovascular risk factors like blood pressure, triglycerides, and lifestyle choices, are made possible by early identification.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, modern lifestyles are causing High-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels to drop. Sedentary lifestyles, overly processed foods, and fear of dietary fat have all contributed to this issue. Although lowering LDL is a popular goal, raising HDL is equally important for heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.