Low HDL Levels Pose Heart Health Risk: Nutritionist Shares Tips To Boost Your Good Cholesterol Naturally

High-density lipoprotein (HDL), also known as the good cholesterol, is essential for eliminating low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and transferring them to the liver for elimination. However, a large number of people have HDL levels below 40 mg/dL, which is deemed unhealthy and raises the risk of cardiovascular issues, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

In her recent Instagram post, Anjali mentions that HDL levels are declining as a result of modern lifestyles. Fear of dietary fat, excessively processed food and sedentary lifestyles have all contributed to the issue. While reducing LDL is a common focus, increasing HDL is equally important for heart health.

Ways to boost HDL levels naturally

Anjali Mukerjee shares the following guide to naturally increase the HDL levels and boost your heart's "good" cholesterol:

1. Exercise daily

The first piece of advice is to exercise regularly. HDL levels can be naturally raised by walking briskly, cycling, swimming, or strength exercising for at least an hour every day. After a while, even little exercise, like brisk walking for 30 minutes, can have beneficial effects.

"Exercise brings up HDL levels. So start exercising, whether it's a walk or strength training, any movement for about an hour a day," Anjali says.

2. Eat good fats

The second strategy is to include healthy fats in the diet. Despite the widespread misconception that fats are bad, some fats can help lower cholesterol. Moderate use of ghee has been shown to promote HDL synthesis.

"Have a tablespoon of ghee regularly, and it will raise the good cholesterol," Anjali advises.

Furthermore, Anjali says that omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods provide an additional beneficial supplement. Besides increasing HDL, walnuts, flaxseeds, avocados and perilla seeds can help maintain a healthy omega-3 to omega-6 ratio, reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol transport.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, avocados are another HDL-friendly meal that contains fibre and heart-healthy fats. The lipid profile may change noticeably if people swap processed snacks for a few slices of avocado or a handful of almonds.

In summary, your heart may be more vulnerable if your HDL levels are below 40. The good news is that your cholesterol profile can be considerably improved by making small, regular changes like exercising daily and carefully including healthy fats.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.