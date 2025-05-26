Here's Why You Need To Consume Soaked Almonds First Thing In The Morning

Soaked almonds are highly beneficial for health due to their improved digestibility and enhanced nutrient availability. Soaking almonds overnight helps soften their outer brown skin, which contains enzyme inhibitors that can interfere with nutrient absorption. Removing this skin makes it easier for the body to absorb essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats. When consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, soaked almonds support overall health by jumpstarting metabolism and delivering a concentrated dose of essential nutrients that benefit the brain, heart, and digestive system. Keep reading as we discuss in the detail the many benefits of starting your day with soaked almonds.

Health benefits of consuming soaked almonds first thing in the morning

1. Improved digestion

Soaked almonds are easier to digest compared to raw almonds. The soaking process helps deactivate enzyme inhibitors present in the almond skin, which otherwise block nutrient absorption and strain the digestive system. Eating them in the morning allows the digestive enzymes to work efficiently throughout the day, supporting better gut health and reducing bloating or discomfort.

2. Boosted brain function

Almonds are rich in nutrients like riboflavin and L-carnitine, which are known to enhance brain activity and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Consuming soaked almonds in the morning fuels the brain with these nutrients at the start of the day, helping improve focus, memory, and alertness.

3. Heart health support

The monounsaturated fats, potassium, and magnesium in soaked almonds help regulate cholesterol levels and blood pressure. When eaten on an empty stomach, they support smoother circulation and better heart function throughout the day. The antioxidants in almonds also help prevent oxidative stress, which is a risk factor for heart disease.

4. Enhanced nutrient absorption

Soaking breaks down phytic acid in almonds, which is a compound that binds to minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium, making them harder to absorb. Starting your day with soaked almonds ensures that your body can access and utilise these essential minerals more efficiently, supporting overall health.

5. Weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, soaked almonds can aid weight management. They are high in protein and fibre, which promote satiety and help reduce unnecessary snacking. Eating them first thing in the morning can help control appetite and stabilise blood sugar levels, both crucial for maintaining a healthy weight.

6. Improved skin health

Almonds are a rich source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. When consumed regularly in the morning, soaked almonds can contribute to a clearer, more radiant complexion and slow down visible signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

7. Stronger bones and teeth

Calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus found in soaked almonds contribute to stronger bones and teeth. These nutrients are more bioavailable once the almonds are soaked, and consuming them on an empty stomach ensures they are absorbed efficiently, supporting skeletal health and preventing issues like osteoporosis over time.

8. Boosted immunity

Soaked almonds contain immune-boosting nutrients such as zinc, vitamin E, and antioxidants. These help strengthen the body's defence mechanisms against infections and inflammation. Regular consumption in the morning can help build long-term resilience against seasonal illnesses and chronic inflammation.

