Nutritionist Shares Tips To Lower Cholesterol When Statins Don't Work

High cholesterol is a common issue these days, and many people don't even realise they have it. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in her latest Instagram video, sheds light on why cholesterol sometimes stays stubbornly high despite taking statins.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood that your body needs to function properly. Having too much of the "bad" cholesterol (LDL) causes it to build up in your arteries like gunk in a pipe. Over time, this buildup can lead to serious heart problems such as heart attacks and strokes. The tricky part is that high cholesterol usually doesn't show any symptoms, so many discover it only through a blood test. Common factors that contribute to high cholesterol include eating too many fried or fatty foods, being overweight, not getting enough exercise, or having a family history of heart disease.

Statins are medications that help lower LDL cholesterol by blocking an enzyme called HMG-CoA reductase in the liver, which is responsible for producing cholesterol. This process reduces the amount of "bad" cholesterol in your blood and lowers the risk of clogged arteries and heart problems.

Now, what if you are on statins and your cholesterol still won't budge? Anjali Mukerjee explains two major reasons why this happens.

Reasons why your cholesterol medication doesn't work

1. Too many carbohydrates

It is not only refined sugars that cause problems. Excess intake of complex carbs like rice, rotis, and grains can also be an issue. Eating too many carbs causes your body to produce insulin, which reactivates the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase that statins are trying to block. This leads to your liver producing more cholesterol despite the medication.

2. Chronic inflammation

Persistent inflammation pushes the liver to make more cholesterol, further complicating cholesterol management.

So what can you do? Anjali Mukerjee advises:

Reduce carb intake, including not just sugars but also excess rice, rotis, and grains

Lower inflammation through the right foods, good sleep, and regular movement

Focus on root-cause healing rather than relying solely on medication

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.