"India Could Play Dirty": Pakistan's Controversial Remarks On "Two Front War"

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif courted controversy by again linking India with Islamabad's wider tensions with Kabul. Speaking to Samaa TV, Asif expressed caution that India "could play dirty at the border" and claimed Pakistan was ready for a "two-front war" amid border tensions with Afghanistan.

Asif was responding to a question about the possibility of Indian provocations along the border. He said, "No, absolutely, you cannot rule that out. There are strong possibilities."

The anchor then asked, "If a two-front war breaks out, have you held any meetings with the Prime Minister on how to deal with it?"

Pakistan is prepared for 2 front war: Khawaja Asif



Anchor: According to war analysts, India might play dirty games along the border. Are you anticipating that?



Khawaja Asif: No, absolutely, you cannot rule that out. There are strong possibilities.



Anchor: For God's sake, the… pic.twitter.com/K9ZMkeqADb — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) October 16, 2025

Asif replied, "Yes, strategies are in place. I can't discuss them publicly, but we are prepared for any eventuality."

Khawaja Asif's Earlier Remark

In an earlier statement, Asif had accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of "fighting a proxy war" on behalf of India.

Pakistan, the nation with a proven track record of sponsoring terrorism on its soil, has accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of "fighting a proxy war" on behalf of India.

Speaking to Geo News earlier this week, Asif, ignoring his own nation's terror past, said, "I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the [Afghan] Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi."

"Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi," he alleged.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

The Pakistani Defence Minister's statement came after Islamabad and Kabul agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire late on Wednesday, following the deaths of dozens of troops and civilians in cross-border skirmishes earlier in the day.

The temporary ceasefire followed a week of violence between the two neighbours.

The Taliban had launched an offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own. Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of harbouring terrorist groups led by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.