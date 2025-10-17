7 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Suicide Attack Near Afghan Border Amid Fragile Truce

At least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack near the Afghan border on Friday. The attack, which came amid a fragile ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul that paused days of intense fighting between the former allies this month, was carried out by terrorists linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, according to Pakistani media reports.

The soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists on a Pakistani military camp in North Waziristan, which also left 13 injured. Quoting Pakistani officials, news agency Reuters reported that one terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall of a fort that served as a military camp.

Two other terrorists also tried to get into the facility and were shot dead, they said.

Terrorism in Pakistan has been a major irritant in its relationship with the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Kabul after the departure of US-led forces in 2021.

The South Asian neighbours engaged in fierce ground fighting, and Pakistan also launched airstrikes across their contested frontier, killing dozens and wounding hundreds, before they reached a 48-hour truce that is due to end at 1 pm (local time) on Friday.

The latest conflict between the two countries was triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan "retaliated" as it lost patience with Afghanistan following a series of terror attacks, but was ready to hold talks to resolve the conflict.

The Taliban denies the charge and accuses the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan, provoking border tensions, and sheltering ISIS-linked terrorists to undermine its stability and sovereignty. Islamabad denies the accusations.

Although the Islamic nations have clashed in the past, the fighting this month is their worst in decades. It has drawn the attention of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who have mediated and sought to stop the fighting.