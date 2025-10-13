A Handful Of Almonds May Help Lower Cholesterol: Expert Explains How

Elevated levels of bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol) in the blood can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, restrict blood flow and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular conditions. High LDL cholesterol can result in atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), while low levels of HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) can impede the body's ability to clear cholesterol from the bloodstream. Therefore, maintaining healthy levels of both bad and good cholesterol is essential to prevent these conditions. Cholesterol-related issues have become increasingly common in recent years, largely due to a lack of physical activity, unhealthy diets, obesity, and habits such as smoking.

Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet is one of the effective tools for cholesterol management. While some foods can increase LDL levels, many foods possess properties that can naturally promote healthy cholesterol levels. One notable superfood that is beneficial for overall heart health is almonds.

Almonds are well-known for their heart-boosting properties. They are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamin E, protein, fibre, magnesium, manganese and various other important nutrients. Here, let's understand the role of almonds in controlling cholesterol levels and enhancing overall cardiovascular health.

Almonds to improve cholesterol levels: Here's the link

"It is a common misconception that almonds are high in fats and may raise your cholesterol levels. In reality, almonds are a source of vegetarian fat with zero cholesterol. They contain a good amount of healthy fats. Not all fats are bad; the body requires some healthy fats daily. Almonds are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which are heart-friendly. Research has indicated that substituting unhealthy snacks with a handful of almonds can help reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides. In general, consuming almonds can prevent and decrease the incidence of heart problems," says nutritionist Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head - Dietetics at Max Healthcare, Delhi.

6 ways almonds are good for cholesterol and heart health:

1. Rich in healthy fats: Almonds are loaded with monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy fats that can help reduce levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood.

2. Cholesterol-lowering properties: Studies have shown that consuming almonds can lower total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels while maintaining or even increasing good cholesterol (HDL).

3. High in fibre: Almonds are a good source of dietary fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestive health, contributing to overall cardiovascular health.

4. Antioxidant-rich: Almonds are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin E, which can help protect cells from oxidative damage and inflammation linked to heart disease.

5. Blood pressure control: Regular consumption of almonds may help improve blood pressure levels, thanks to their potassium content and the role of healthy fats in vascular function.

6. Anti-inflammatory effects: The nutrients in almonds can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is a significant factor in heart disease.

How many almonds should you consume?

"For adults, a handful of almonds, which is about 23-25 almonds, is recommended daily. Rather than consuming them all at once, it's best to snack on them throughout the day. Substitute unhealthy snacks with almonds-for instance, when you're feeling hungry in the evening, choose almonds instead of chips or samosas. This will promote satiety while providing numerous health benefits," nutritionist Samaddar explained during an interview.

How to consume

"It is best to eat soaked almonds. Soaking reduces the levels of nutrient inhibitors in almonds. Ideally, you should eat them with the skin, as a handful provides around 6 grams of protein, which is beneficial. However, individuals sensitive to fibre can consume them without the skin," the expert added.

Other health benefits of eating almonds:

Despite being calorie-dense, almonds may help you maintain a healthy weight. Their healthy fats, protein, and fibre content can help keep you feeling full longer, reducing overall caloric intake.

Almonds have a low glycemic index and can help manage blood sugar levels, making them an excellent snack option for those with diabetes.

They are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, all of which are essential for maintaining strong bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Almonds contain nutrients like vitamin E and healthy fats that may support cognitive function and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

Additionally, eating almonds can promote skin health by acting as an antioxidant, helping to protect the skin from UV damage and improving hydration.

Managing cholesterol through lifestyle changes can be safe and effective for many. However, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before making significant changes, especially if you have existing health conditions. Natural methods may not replace medications for everyone, particularly individuals with high cardiovascular risk. Incorporating almonds into a balanced diet can lead to numerous health benefits, particularly for heart health and cholesterol levels. Remember to enjoy them in moderation, as they are calorie-dense!

(With inputs from Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar's interview conducted during an insightful session by the Almond Board of California in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.