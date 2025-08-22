Cholesterol Insights: Ideal HDL And LDL Levels Explained

It is of utmost importance to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. While cholesterol is essential for various bodily functions, having too much cholesterol in your bloodstream can lead to serious health issues, particularly heart disease.

"Cholesterol is a fat found in your blood that is necessary for the development of healthy cells. But too much cholesterol in your blood can increase your risk of heart disease. Knowing the difference between HDL and LDL cholesterol is crucial to a healthy heart," said Dr. Viveka Kumar, Vice Chairman & Chief of Cath Labs (Pan Max) - Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital.

Understanding HDL and LDL levels: Know your numbers

HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein), The "Good" Cholesterol

Often referred to as "good" cholesterol, HDL cholesterol is beneficial for heart health. Higher levels of HDL are associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, as it aids in the removal of excess cholesterol that could otherwise clog arteries.

"HDL cholesterol assists in eliminating other forms of cholesterol from your blood. HDL transports cholesterol out of the arteries and to the liver, where it is processed and eliminated," Dr. Kumar added.

Desirable HDL level:

For men: 40 mg/dL or more

For women: 50 mg/dL or more

Optimal: 60 mg/dL and higher (regarded as protective against heart disease)

Experts have also highlighted that having abnormally high or abnormally low levels of HDL can also raise the risk of heart disease. Therefore, it is important to maintain HDL levels within a healthy range.

LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein), The "Bad" Cholesterol

Elevated levels of LDL can lead to the accumulation of plaque in the arteries, a condition called atherosclerosis that significantly increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Monitoring and managing LDL levels is crucial for maintaining cardiovascular health.

"LDL cholesterol is one of the causes of plaque in arteries. This may result in atherosclerosis and pose a risk for heart attack and stroke," said Dr. Kumar.

Optimal LDL level: Less than 100 mg/dL

Near optimal/above optimal: 100-129 mg/dL

Borderline high: 130-159 mg/dL

High: 160-189 mg/dL

Very high: 190 mg/dL and higher

The expert further shared a few things to consider:

Ideally total cholesterol should be less than 200 mg/dL.

Triglycerides, yet another form of fat in the blood, should be less than 150 mg/dL.

Individual goals may differ depending on age, sex, family history, and other risk factors like diabetes or high blood pressure.

"Keeping an eye on your HDL and LDL cholesterol is essential for heart health. Strive for higher HDL and lower LDL to cut down your risk of heart disease," Dr. Kumar concluded.

For healthy cholesterol levels, eat a heart-healthy diet, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, and quit smoking and alcohol.

By understanding the differences between HDL and LDL cholesterol and implementing these lifestyle changes, you can improve your overall heart health and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. Prioritize regular health assessments to ensure you are maintaining optimal cholesterol levels for a healthier future.

(Dr. Viveka Kumar, Vice Chairman & Chief of Cath Labs (Pan Max) - Cardiac Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.