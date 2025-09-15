Should You Take Statin For High Cholesterol? Cardiologist Answers

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is essential for supporting various bodily functions and preventing health issues, particularly cardiovascular diseases. High levels of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. Therefore, it is vital to maintain healthy cholesterol levels to support heart health. Elevated LDL cholesterol can result in atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), while low levels of HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol) can hinder the body's ability to clear cholesterol from the bloodstream.

High cholesterol levels have become a common health concern due to unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, obesity, and habits such as smoking.

Statins are a class of medications commonly prescribed to help lower cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. They work by inhibiting a specific enzyme in the liver that is essential for cholesterol production.

When should one consider taking statins?

Several factors collectively affect cholesterol levels, including your diet, levels of physical activity, body weight, and other lifestyle factors. While statins can significantly lower cholesterol levels and are effective in reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, they may not always be sufficient on their own to achieve optimal cholesterol management, especially if these lifestyle factors are not addressed.

"Statins should be considered when cholesterol levels remain high despite maximum lifestyle modifications. The initial step in managing cholesterol should be lifestyle changes, which include a healthy diet, regular exercise, and overall healthy behaviors," said Dr. Sanjeev Chaudhary, Chairman of Cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram. Therefore, healthcare providers often recommend starting with lifestyle modifications before considering statins.

"Even after implementing these changes, if cholesterol levels are still not at normal levels, then statins can be the next step for cholesterol management," Dr. Chaudhary added.

How to control cholesterol without medication

A few simple diet and lifestyle changes can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Some of these include:

1. A well-balanced diet:

Focus on a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats (like those from nuts and olive oil). Limit saturated fats and trans fats found in processed foods and red meats.

2. Stay physically active:

Regular exercise can help raise high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, while lowering LDL cholesterol. It can also help control other risk factors.

3. Maintain a healthy weight:

Maintaining a healthy weight can help control cholesterol levels. It can also help boost overall heart health.

4. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol:

Smoking is one of the well-known risk factors for high cholesterol levels. Quitting smoking can improve HDL cholesterol. Similarly, limiting alcohol consumption can help boost heart health.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids:

Studies indicate that adding omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Consuming sources of omega-3 fatty acids, like fatty fish, can be beneficial in controlling cholesterol.

Managing cholesterol through lifestyle changes can be safe and effective for many. However, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before making significant changes, especially if you have existing health conditions. Natural methods may not replace medications for everyone, particularly individuals with high cardiovascular risk. Regular check-ups and blood tests to monitor cholesterol levels are essential to ensure you are on the right track.

Who should switch to statins?

"You should always consult your doctor regarding the appropriate cholesterol levels for which statins should be prescribed, as target cholesterol levels differ among individuals. This depends on factors like the number of risk factors you have, your cardiac status, and whether you have experienced a heart attack in the past," emphasized Dr. Chaudhary.

In certain cases, even with lifestyle changes, statins may not sufficiently lower cholesterol levels to the desired range. In such situations, additional treatments may be necessary, including newer non-statin therapies. "There are new medications available, known as non-statin therapies, which can include tablets and injections," the expert added.

While statins are important for managing cholesterol levels and reducing cardiovascular risk, they should ideally be part of a comprehensive approach that includes lifestyle changes. If cholesterol levels remain high despite these efforts, it is important to consult a healthcare provider for further treatment options.

(Dr. Sanjeev Chaudhary, Chairman - Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.