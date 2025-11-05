Akhilesh Yadav's "Monkey" Reply To Yogi Adityanath's 'Appu, Tappu, Pappu' Jab

In a scathing counter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's 'Appu, Pappu and Tappu' jab, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that if Adityanath sat among a group of monkeys, no one would recognise him.

"The BJP is remembering Gandhiji's three monkeys because it wants to deflect people's minds from important issues. The truth is that if he were made to sit among a troop of monkeys, you or I won't recognise him," Yadav said while campaigning ahead of the upcoming Bihar polls.

Earlier, Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his allies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

"You must know about Gandhiji's three monkeys who don't speak evil, hear evil, or see evil. But three monkeys here, Appu, Pappu and Tappu (referring to Akhilesh, Rahul and Tejashwi) want to lie to the people of Bihar and restore jungle raj here," he said at a rally in Muzaffarpur.

Adityanath said that during the RJD's rule in Bihar, incidents of murder, loot and dacoity were at their peak. "Today, Bihar is surging ahead under the Nitish Kumar government. Employment and jobs are aplenty and the NDA government will work for development in every sector in the coming years. Appu, Pappu and Tappu want to divide the people on caste lines and bring Mafia rule back. Remember, you must not get divided. Batenge toh katenge (If you are divided, you will perish). Support NDA again."

Bihar is gearing up for a high-voltage Assembly election. The first phase of polling will be held tomorrow, and the second on November 11. Votes will be counted and results declared on November 14. On one side is the incumbent NDA comprising JDU, BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). On the other hand is the Mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress, Left and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party.