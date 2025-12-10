"Congress, An Ally That Never...": Akhilesh Yadav's Parliament Banter

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav engaged in light banter in the parliament on Tuesday as he sought to know from his ally Congress where it received electoral bonds. Speaking in Lok Sabha yesterday, he accused the BJP of misusing administrative machinery and raised questions over electoral reforms.

Pointing out that the BJP managed to win Rampur for the first time in the recent bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav alleged that this was possible because the police and officials ensured people did not step out to vote. Claiming that no action was taken by the Election Commission, he declared, "This was not vote chori, but vote dacoity in by-elections."

He soon turned to the issue of electoral bonds and said the largest share of funds went to the BJP, followed by the Congress.

"Those in power received the most electoral bonds. Congress, too, benefited. But Congress is like a friend who doesn't tell where they get it from," he said in a lighthearted remark that evoked laughter in the House. "We received nothing," he added, highlighting an imbalance that left regional parties struggling to compete with the national parties.

Electoral bonds, a financial instrument used for making anonymous political donations, were scrapped by the Supreme Court.

The Congress raised funds worth Rs 1,334 crore through the bonds since its inception in 2018, Election Commission data showed last year. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, had redeemed bonds worth Rs 14.05 crore.

In his speech, he also spoke about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh and the death of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), questioning whether sufficient training was given to the officials.

Yadav also backed the Congress's suggestions for reforms in the appointment process of the Election Commissioners and the return to ballot voting.