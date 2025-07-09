"Cholesterol Is Not The Culprit": Here's What Cardiologist Wants You To Know Before Taking Statins

Cholesterol is a natural component of blood which supports various bodily functions. Contrary to popular belief, cholesterol is not always bad. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is naturally produced by the liver and is present in every cell of the body. Your body needs cholesterol to perform several important processes such as making hormones and synthesising vitamin D.

It is the bad cholesterol (LDL) which causes plaque to build up in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

Clarifying the same, Dr. Alok Chopra, a cardiologist shared a video on Instagram and explained why you should think twice before taking statins (cholesterol-lowering drugs).

Dr. Chopra first mentioned that cholesterol is not the enemy. "It is essential for your body, hormones and the brain. Your brain is the fattest organ of the body. It relies on cholesterol to function, for repair and to stay sharp. But the moment your cholesterol goes above 190, you panic and you are immediately put on statins," he said.

Statins are a group of medications that can help lower blood cholesterol levels. By reducing cholesterol levels, statins also help lower the risk of complications associated with it. However, these medicines are not suitable for everyone.

Some individuals may experience minor side effects like bloating, rash, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Dr. Chopra also explained the side effects of statins. "They can lower your brain's performance, contribute to memory loss, muscle breakdown and even early dementia," he added.

Several studies indicate that statins can cause liver failure, muscle damage and memory-related problems. Some studies have also explained the link between statins and increased risk of cataract and type-2 diabetes.

Should you avoid statins?

"I am not saying statins are not important. If there's a lot of inflammation or a serious risk, they can help in the short term. But most people are kept on them for years without even addressing the root cause," the expert clarified.

"When there is damage or inflammation in your blood vessels cholesterol is not the problem, it's the responder. It rushes to patch the wound just like a natural healing mechanism."

"If you continue eating inflammatory foods or live a lifestyle that causes chronic stress, this damage will keep on happening and each time cholesterol will come to patch it. When this cycle repeats over and over, plaque builds up."

"Instead of addressing the inflammation, we blame the cholesterol it's like blaming the firefighter instead of the fire," he concluded.

Cholesterol can be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle interventions. Some of these include:

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Minimise intake of saturated fats (found in red meat and full-fat dairy) and trans fats (often in processed foods).

Engage in regular physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week. Exercise can help raise HDL levels and lower LDL levels.

Maintaining a healthy weight can help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Quitting smoking is crucial for your overall health including cholesterol.

Monitor your cholesterol levels through regular check-ups and seek medical help accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.