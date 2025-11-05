US Mayoral Election 2025 LIVE: In the US, states including New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, and California are voting in the first major Election Day since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, and his leadership and policies dominated the debate in almost every race - even though the Republican was absent from the campaign trail. Polls have closed in Virginia, where early projections show Democrat Abigail Spanberger was voted Virginia's first female governor.

But the biggest contest is in New York, where Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary earlier this year, faces former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, are trying to land a massive upset.

If Mamdani wins, it would give New York City its first Muslim mayor and youngest leader in generations. If Cuomo wins, he will make a remarkable comeback four years after resigning as governor over sexual harassment allegations. If Sliwa wins, Republicans will take charge of the largest city when New Yorkers are looking for a leader who can keep US President Donald Trump at bay.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on US Elections 2025: