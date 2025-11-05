US Mayoral Election 2025 LIVE: In the US, states including New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, and California are voting in the first major Election Day since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, and his leadership and policies dominated the debate in almost every race - even though the Republican was absent from the campaign trail. Polls have closed in Virginia, where early projections show Democrat Abigail Spanberger was voted Virginia's first female governor.
But the biggest contest is in New York, where Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary earlier this year, faces former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, are trying to land a massive upset.
If Mamdani wins, it would give New York City its first Muslim mayor and youngest leader in generations. If Cuomo wins, he will make a remarkable comeback four years after resigning as governor over sexual harassment allegations. If Sliwa wins, Republicans will take charge of the largest city when New Yorkers are looking for a leader who can keep US President Donald Trump at bay.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on US Elections 2025:
NYC Mayor Election: Huge Turnout In New York City As Mamdani Faces Cuomo In Generational Battle For Mayor
Democrat Ghazala Hashmi Elected Virginia Lieutenant Governor
Democrat Ghazala Hashmi won the lieutenant governor’s race in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican John Reid.
Hashmi is currently a state senator representing a district south of Richmond. Prior to that, she worked as a college professor in Virginia. She entered politics in 2019 by flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat and went to on to win a crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in June.
She is the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia. The Associated Press declared Hashmi the winner at 8:27 p.m. EST.
Democrat Corey O'Connor Wins Race For Pittsburgh Mayor
Democrat Corey O’Connor won election as mayor of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
O’Connor defeated Republican nominee Tony Moreno. O’Connor, the Allegheny County controller, defeated incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey in the Democratic primary earlier this year. He is the son of former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor. The Associated Press declared O’Connor the winner at 8:26 p.m. EST.
Democrat Aftab Pureval Wins Reelection As Cincinnati Mayor, Defeating Vance's Half Brother
Aftab Pureval won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday, defeating Cory Bowman, a Republican who is Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother.
Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.
Pureval won the all-party municipal primary in May with more than 80% of the vote. Prior to running for mayor, he worked as a lawyer.
The Associated Press declared Pureval the winner at 8:13 p.m.
California Voters Show A Democratic Push For More US House Seats
The national battle to control the US House shifts to California on Tuesday as voters consider a Democratic proposal that could erase as many as five Republican districts and blunt President Donald Trump's moves to safeguard his party's lock on Washington power.
The outcome will reverberate into next year's midterm elections and beyond, with Democrats hoping a victory will set the stage for the party to regain control of the House in 2026. A shift in the majority would imperil Trump's agenda for the remainder of his term at a time of deep partisan divisions over immigration, health care and the future direction of the nation.
"God help us if we lose in California," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says.
Democrats need to gain just three seats in the 2026 elections to take control of the House.
Andre Dickens Wins Reelection In Atlanta's Mayoral Race
Atlanta voters have decided that Andre Dickens will get a second term as the city's mayor, the Associated Press reported. Dickens won the office outright with more than 50 per cent of the vote, preventing a runoff.
JD Vance's Half-Brother Projected To Lose Cincinnati Mayor's Race
Incumbent Aftab Pureval is projected to win reelection to a second term as mayor of Cincinnati, beating Vice President JD Vance's half-brother, according to a CNN report.
Pureval will beat Cory Bowman, who shares a father with Vance. Before the primary in May, the vice president endorsed his brother, who is a pastor and coffee shop owner. "He's a good guy with a heart for serving his community," he had said.
Democrat Spanberger Becomes Virginia's First Female Governor
Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won the Virginia gubernatorial race, according to US media reports.
The congresswoman for the state's 7th district beat Republican Lt Gov Winsome Earle-Sears, becoming the state's first female governor.
Polls Close In New Jersey
Polls have now closed in the New Jersey governor's race, where the contest is between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.
New York City Ballots Do Not Show Proof Of Election Fraud
For many years, New York voters have found candidates listed twice, three times or even more on their ballots when they go to the polling booth.
It isn't an error - it's a practice known as fusion voting that allows candidates to appear under multiple political parties.
But such intentional duplications on the New York City ballot this year, along with other layout choices, have some outside observers around the country wondering whether they are seeing evidence of rigged voting in Tuesday's widely-watched mayoral race.
Billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who briefly served as a top advisor to President Donald Trump, was among those criticizing the ballots.
"The New York City ballot form is a scam!" he wrote in an X post. "No ID is required. Other mayoral candidates appear twice. Cuomo's name is last in bottom right."