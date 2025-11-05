"Refuse To Apologise For Being Muslim": Zohran Mamdani's Top Quotes

New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday and Democrats won two key state governor races as US voters delivered an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of 2026's midterms. Here's what he said in his first public address after his win:

Thank you to the new generation of New York. We'll fight for you because we are you. New York city breathes in this moment, we have held our breath for so long. New York will remain a city of immigrants. We'll love everyone, whether you are an immigrant or not. To my mama and baba, I am so proud to be your son. US President Donald Trump was defeated in a city that made him. I refuse to apologise for being a Muslim. Quoting former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mamdani said: "A moment comes rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance." New York will be light "in this moment of political darkness," he said. We will work tirelessly to make light shine again. Safety and justice will do hand in hand.