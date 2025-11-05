A Teaser In Zohran Mamdani's First Post After Winning New York Mayor Polls

The next and last stop is City Hall—an announcement rings out as a train stops at the subway station in New York. With this video, Zohran Mamdani announced his arrival, having won the mayoral election in New York City. The 34-year-old Democrat born to Indian and Ugandan immigrants is now set to become the first Muslim mayor of the Big Apple.

Mamdani defeated former New York Governor and independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.