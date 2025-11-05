Zohran Mamdani Goes Full Bollywood, <i>'Dhoom Machale'</i> Plays During Victory Speech

Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani has scripted history by becoming the youngest and first Indian-American Muslim mayor of New York City. Mamdani's rousing victory got a Bollywood spin as 'Dhoom Machale', title track from the Bollywood movie 'Dhoom' began to play at the end of his first speech after the results.

As the song played in the background, Mamdani waved at his fans and then walked to his wife, Rama Duwaji, for a hug. He was later joined by his parents - Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair - on stage.

The video of 'Dhoom Machale' playing at Mamdani's victory event has left internet in shock. An X (formerly Twitter) called it Mamdai's "unreal aura".

Another called it a "perfect finale for a campaign that shattered norms and electrified New York's political stage."

Another called it a "real life" Bollywood movie.

Zohran Mamdani closes victory speech as mayor of New York to Dhoom Machale. This is like a Bollywood movie in real life 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/2M9ic2wazO — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 5, 2025

In his fiery victory speech, Mamdani thanked the new generation of New York for voting him to power.

"We'll fight for you because we are you. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," he said.

Mamdani also addressed US President Donald Trump directly and said, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up."

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us... If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," he added.

Mamdani will be sworn in as mayor of New York City on January 1.

In his first social media post after major media outlets declared him the winner, Mamadani shared a video from the City Hall station in New York. The next and last stop is City Hall-an announcement rings out as a train stops at the subway station in New York, declaring "Zohran for New York City."