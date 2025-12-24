'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Derail Polls': Big Charge Against Yunus Regime

Days after Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi died after being shot in the head in Dhaka, his brother has accused a section within the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating the assassination to derail the upcoming national election in February.

Sharif Osman Hadi, the spokesperson of Inquilab Moncho, a cultural organisation born out of the 2024 July uprising that led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, was shot at close range in Dhaka on December 12. He was airlifted to Singapore, where he died during treatment on December 18. Osman Hadi's killing triggered violent protests, with mobs targeting the offices of prominent newspapers and cultural organisations.

Osman Hadi's brother, Sharif Omar Hadi, targeted the government at a protest gathering in Shahbagh in Dhaka. "You had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue," Omar said, bringing a massive charge against the interim government led by Nobel laureate Yunus.

Omar said Osman wanted the national election to be held by February and said the authorities must ensure a speedy trial and avoid any disruptions to the election environment.

"Ensure a speedy trial of the killers so that the election environment is not harmed. The government has failed to show us any visible progress. If justice for Osman Hadi is not delivered, you too will be compelled to flee Bangladesh one day," he said, apparently referring to Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after the nationwide protests last year forced a regime change.

Omar alleged that his brother was killed because he did not bow to any agency or "foreign masters".

According to a report in The Daily Star, Inquilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber alleged that Osman's killing is part of a "deep conspiracy" to destroy the achievements of the July uprising and Bangladesh's sovereignty. He said international intelligence agencies and "fascist associates" operating inside the country were involved in Osman's killing. Jaber also demanded that the government present the killers before the public through an international-standard investigation within a stipulated time, failing which they would step up their protest.

The protesters said they would remain on the streets and continue the fight till justice is served.

The leaders of Inquilab Moncho said they will not hold any programmes on December 25, when Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is scheduled to return to the country. Leaders of the platform said they hope Tarique Rahman will express solidarity with their fight.