Bangladesh Student Leader Wanted In Cop's Murder Arrested At Delhi Airport

A student activist from Bangladesh, wanted in connection with the murder of a Hindu police officer last year, was arrested at Delhi airport while he was trying to flee to Europe, officials have said. The student activist, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, has been deported to Bangladesh.

A resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, Mehdi is an accused in the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024. This was during the nationwide movement that led to a regime change in the neighbouring country.

Chowdhury was killed during an attack on a police station. His body was later found hanging from a tree. August 5 is the day when former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had to flee the country. Multiple incidents of arson and loot were reported in different parts of Bangladesh that day.

According to sources, a viral video had earlier shown Mehdi claim responsibility for the cop's killing.

Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury had married less than a year before violent protests demanding Hasina's ouster broke out in Bangladesh. Three months after he was killed during the attack on Baniachang police station in Habiganj, a son was born to Chowdhury's wife. He was his parents' only son.

On the day of the attack on the police station, students and villagers organised a march to protest deaths elsewhere. As they approached the police station, the cops opened fire, killing six people. Angry villagers surrounded the police station and set it on fire, with several cops trapped inside. Chowdhury was lynched and burnt alive by the mob, according to reports.