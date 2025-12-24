Transport Officer Or Realty Mogul? Telangana's Mood Kishan's Assets Shocker

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against the deputy transport commissioner of Mahabubnagar district for possessing assets wildly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

While the documented value of Mood Kishan's seized properties is pegged at Rs 12.72 crore, investigators say the actual market value, considering the vast land holdings and commercial interests, could be significantly higher.

The scale of the discovery is particularly shocking given the official's rank and tenure. An officer of his rank has a gross monthly salary between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh. Raids conducted at Kishan's residence and 11 other locations belonging to his associates revealed a diverse portfolio of luxury and commercial investments.

These include a 50 per cent stake in Lahari International Hotel and 3,000 square yards of premium furniture showroom space in Nizamabad.

The vast land holdings include 31 acres of agricultural land in Sangareddy district and an additional 10 acres of commercial land within Nizamabad municipal limits.

Liquid assets and vehicles were also found. A frozen bank balance of Rs 1.37 crore, over 1 kg of gold ornaments and a fleet of luxury vehicles, including an Innova Crysta and a Honda City.

In the residential property category, Kishan is said to own two flats in Ashoka Township, Nizamabad, and a specialised polyhouse facility in Sangareddy.

This case stands out not just for the total valuation, but for the brazen nature of the accumulation. The Deputy Transport Commissioner is alleged to have built a sprawling "shadow empire" of hotels and showrooms while in active service, a direct violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The transition from a public servant to a de facto real estate and hospitality mogul suggests a deep-rooted system of dubious means that the ACB is now working to dismantle. Kishan has been booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the amended Prevention of Corruption Act. These sections pertain to enriching oneself illicitly and criminal misconduct.

The ACB has used this high-profile bust to remind the public that the identity of complainants remains strictly confidential. If you are asked for a bribe by any public servant, you can reach out via toll-free helpline: 1064 or WhatsApp number 9440446106.