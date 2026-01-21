Raids At Telangana Deputy Collector's Home In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched detailed inspections and raids in a widening disproportionate assets investigation involving Deputy Collector A Venkat Reddy.

Venkat Reddy was arrested by ACB officials after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 while handling a school contract renewal case in December last year. Following his arrest, he was suspended from service. Now, based on the investigation and new information that Venkat Reddy may have amassed assets far beyond his known official income, a deeper probe into disproportionate assets was launched.

The ACB conducted searches at around 10 locations connected to Venkat Reddy across Telangana, including his residence in Manchirevula Villas at Hanamkonda and other properties. Raids are also being conducted in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts as part of coordinated action.

Officials reportedly seized crucial documents and evidence tied to various assets and property transactions.

The ACB sleuths are now examining the extent and origin of Reddy's wealth.

Reddy's bank documents, property records, and other financial papers are also being verified.

Officials have not yet released official details on the total value of the assets under scrutiny, but it is suspected that the assets are worth several crores. If the ACB concludes that Reddy's assets are indeed disproportionate to his lawful income, he could face further legal action under the Prevention of Corruption Act.