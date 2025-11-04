Zohran Mamdani: The Democratic New York Mayoral Candidate With India Link

Self-described Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani could become New York City's next mayor as voting closes on Tuesday, November 4. The 34-year-old is running against independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda. He is the son of Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani and acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. His early years took him from Uganda to South Africa and then to New York City, where he attended the Bank Street School for Children and Bronx High School of Science. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014 with a degree in Africana Studies, where he co-founded a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter. Mamdani began his career as a foreclosure prevention counsellor before volunteering for several local political campaigns. He joined the Democratic Socialists of America in 2017 and won the Democratic primary in 2020 to represent Queens' 36th District in the New York State Assembly. Re-elected unopposed in 2022 and 2024, Mamdani has sponsored 20 bills, with three becoming law. Mamdani is a hip-hop artist known by his stage names “Young Cardamom” and “Mr Cardamom.” He co-wrote #1 Spice for the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe and released Nani in 2019, a tribute to his grandmother featuring actress Madhur Jaffrey. Naturalised as a US citizen in 2018, Mamdani married Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

Zohran Mamdani's Election Campaign

Mamdani's campaign focuses on making the city more affordable, proposing a rent freeze on stabilised units, construction of 2 lakh public housing units, universal childcare, tuition-free education, fare-free buses, and city-run grocery stores.

He also backs raising the minimum wage to $30 an hour by 2030, funded through higher taxes on millionaires and corporations. Mamdani calls for shifting police resources toward community services and expanding public transit and bike infrastructure.

If elected, he would become New York City's first Muslim mayor.