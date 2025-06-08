Who Is Zohran Mamdani, Indian-Origin Contesting New York Mayoral Polls

Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani.
Indian-origin New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has emerged as a surprise contender in the 2025 New York mayoral race. Representing Queens, the 33-year-old is now polling second, just behind front-runner and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Once relatively unknown, Mr Mamdani gained traction with strong fundraising, progressive policies, and viral social media content. Pitching himself as the candidate to beat Mr Cuomo, Mr Mamdani is focusing on housing, public transit, and economic justice to win over voters.
Who Is Zohran Mamdani?
- Zohran Mamdani was born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda. His father is Mahmood Mamdani, an Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar, and his mother is Mira Nair, an Indian-American filmmaker. At the age of five, Mr Mamdani moved with his family to Cape Town, South Africa. The family relocated to New York City when he was seven.
- He attended the Bank Street School for Children and later graduated from Bronx High School of Science. Mr Mamdani studied at Bowdoin College and graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's degree in Africana Studies. While in college, he co-founded the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.
- Zohran Mamdani began his political journey as a foreclosure prevention counsellor, later volunteering for local campaigns. These include roles with Ali Najmi, Khader El-Yateem, Ross Barkan, and Tiffany Caban. He joined the Democratic Socialists of America in 2017.
- Zohran Mamdani won the 2020 Democratic primaries and took office in 2021 as New York State Assembly member for Queens' 36th District. He was re-elected unopposed in 2022 and 2024. A leading member of the Democratic Socialists of America, he serves on key committees and has sponsored 20 bills, three of which have become a law.
- Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist inspired by Bernie Sanders, is in favour of free city bus rides, rent freezes, city-owned groceries, and a $30 minimum wage by 2030. He led efforts for fare-free buses and congestion pricing. On Israel-Palestine, he backs BDS, opposes illegal settlements, and calls for Gaza ceasefires, while rejecting antisemitism and supporting Israel's right to exist. He also champions anti-discrimination laws and protests funding cuts to gender-affirming care.
- Zohran Mamdani became a naturalised American citizen in 2018. He married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025. A hip-hop enthusiast, Mr Mamdani released a single called 'Nani' in 2019 under the stage name 'Mr Cardamom', featuring actress Madhur Jaffrey.
