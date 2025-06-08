Who Is Zohran Mamdani, Indian-Origin Contesting New York Mayoral Polls

Indian-origin New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has emerged as a surprise contender in the 2025 New York mayoral race. Representing Queens, the 33-year-old is now polling second, just behind front-runner and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Once relatively unknown, Mr Mamdani gained traction with strong fundraising, progressive policies, and viral social media content. Pitching himself as the candidate to beat Mr Cuomo, Mr Mamdani is focusing on housing, public transit, and economic justice to win over voters.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?