"And So It Begins...": Trump Takes Note Of Mamdani's All-Out Attack

Democrat Zohran Mamdani, set to be the next Mayor of New York, wasted no time in targeting US President Donald Trump in his fiery victory speech. "Donald Trump, since I know you are watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," he said.

Trump was indeed watching, and has taken note. "...AND SO IT BEGINS!" he wrote on his platform Truth Social just as Mamdani wrapped up his 30-minute speech.

Mamdani's Direct Attack On Trump

In his speech, Mamdani continued to attack Trump. "If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city (New York) that gave rise to him.

"This is not only how we stop Trump. It's how we stop the next one," the Democrat added.

Trump Outlines Reason For Not Winning Polls

Dissing Mamdani, he had posted just minutes earlier, "'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to pollsters."

Apart from Trump, other Republicans also reacted to Zohran Mamdani's victory in the election.

In a statement, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said, "Democrats in New York City have chosen a true extremist and Marxist, and the consequences will be felt across our entire nation. Zohran Mamdani's election cements the Democrat Party's transformation to a radical, big-government socialist party."

The National Republican Congressional Committee Spokesperson, Mike Marinella, asserted that the Democrats ceded control to Mamdani, a "radical socialist," and the far-left faction that would govern the party.

"They've proudly embraced defunding the police, abolishing ICE, taxing hard-working Americans to death, and replacing common sense with chaos. Every House Democrat is foolishly complicit in their party's collapse, and voters will make them pay in 2026," Marinella added.

Mamdani Is New York's Youngest, 1st Muslim Mayor

At 34, Zohran Mamdani became the city's youngest and first Muslim mayor. He defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

More than 2 million New Yorkers cast ballots in the contest, the largest turnout in a mayoral race in more than 50 years, the news agency Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing the city's Board of Elections.

With roughly 90% of the votes counted, Mamdani held an approximately 9 percentage point lead over Cuomo.