"Trump Wasn't On Ballot": US President As Democrats Sweep Major Key Polls

The first major US elections since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January ended with a major victory for Democrats. However, President Trump has an explanation as to why Republicans lost. First, he was not on the ballot and second, the longest shutdown in the US history, President noted.

"TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT, according to Pollsters," President wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

In a cryptic post soon after the US polls closed, the White House reiterated that "Trump is your President."

The post could be a hint at the possible actions that Trump might take now that Democrats have won majorly across the US. On Monday, Trump warned of double, triple energy costs if Democrats are voted to power.

"A vote for the Democrats is a DEATH WISH! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!" Trump wrote in one of the posts.

He urged people to go vote and cut energy costs by half. In another post on Truth Social he wrote, "Virginia and New Jersey, remember this: A vote for a Republican means substantially lower energy prices, a vote for a Democrat, especially these two losers who are running, means a doubling, tripling, and even quadrupling of your energy costs. It will not be sustainable, and you will rue the day that you voted to destroy your life! Failing to vote tomorrow is the same as voting for a Democrat."

President Trump also threatened to restrict federal funds for New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the city's mayoral elections and urged supporters to vote for former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

To Trump's disappointment, Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City. He will become the city's youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1.