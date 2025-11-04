Advertisement

Trump Threatens To Restrict New York City Funding If Zohran Mamdani Wins

Republican U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will restrict federal funds for New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the city's mayoral elections

Polls show Mamdani to be leading against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Washington:

Republican US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will restrict federal funds for New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the city's mayoral elections that will be held on Tuesday.

If Mamdani won the election, Trump said on Truth Social that "it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required."

Polls show Mamdani to be leading against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who is the Republican nominee.

