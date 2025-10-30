Trump Was Right To Sue BBC Over Edited Clips Of His Speech: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his annual end-of-year press conference on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump was right to sue the BBC over edited clips of his speech.

Trump sued Britain's publicly owned broadcaster for at least $10 billion in damages over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. The BBC has apologised to Trump and has said it will defend the case.

