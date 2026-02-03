Trump's Board Of Peace Could See US Firm Gain 300% Profits In Gaza: Report

A US-based disaster response firm has put forward a proposal to manage aid and supply deliveries into Gaza, according to a document submitted to the White House and obtained by The Guardian.

The proposal, drafted in November by Texas-based Gothams LLC, lays out a new trucking and logistics system for Gaza under US President Donald Trump's newly formed Board of Peace. Under the plan, Gothams would collect a fee for every truck entering Gaza and charge separately for warehousing and distribution services.

The document says the company is guaranteed returns of at least 300 per cent on its investment. It also seeks exclusive control of the logistics system for seven years, with an option to extend this exclusivity for another three years.

Documents reviewed by The Guardian show that Gothams partner Chris Vanek has been in regular contact with White House officials in recent weeks regarding the proposed Gaza Supply System (GSS).

A Gothams spokesperson shared a statement from Vanek, a former US army officer.

"The Board of Peace, Palestinian and Israeli stakeholders, and the US Department of State asked me to assist with planning efforts based on my extensive experience in conflict zones, reconstruction, and disaster response. There is no existing agreement or contract, and I have provided this assistance at my own expense in support of peace efforts," it said.

The spokesperson later added that Vanek "has not had any discussions regarding financing, investment, or returns, and any suggestion otherwise would be inaccurate".

Gothams has previously handled US government contracts, most recently at the controversial South Florida migrant camp "Alligator Alcatraz," criticised for alleged human rights violations.

The financial stakes tied to Gaza's reconstruction are massive. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding the territory will cost more than $70 billion. About 83 per cent of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed, and the entire population has been displaced.

Donald Trump, who chairs the Board of Peace, has previously described Gaza as having the potential to become "the Riviera of the Middle East". In January, he named his son-in-law Jared Kushner and other allies to lead the board and included several countries as participants.

Trump's peace plan claims Gaza will be rebuilt for its people, even as it largely promises a return to conditions that existed before Israel's two-and-a-half-year bombardment in the narrow strip. The continuous onslaught has killed about 71,800 people, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, announced in September, calls for a truce, Hamas disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, and international oversight of reconstruction.

While the ceasefire took effect on October 10, sporadic airstrikes by Israel have continued. Gaza health authorities say at least 488 Palestinians have been killed since then, while Israel reports the deaths of four soldiers.

Israeli forces still control more than half of Gaza, forcing most residents into a narrow coastal area where living conditions remain severe. Aid agencies say supplies are not entering Gaza at the agreed levels, a claim Israel denies.

The second phase of the plan, launched after the New Year, requires Hamas to give up its weapons and Gaza to be demilitarised, in return for a full Israeli military withdrawal.