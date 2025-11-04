Who Is New York Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo, Endorsed By Trump

Andrew Cuomo is running as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani in June.
Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been endorsed by US President Donald Trump as the New York City mayoral race heads into its final stretch.
Trump, posting on Truth Social, urged New Yorkers to back Cuomo to prevent the election of Democratic socialist frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.
Cuomo is running as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June.
Polls show Mamdani holding a narrow lead over Cuomo, with Republican Curtis Sliwa trailing far behind. Trump declined to endorse Sliwa.
Who Is Andrew Cuomo?
- Andrew Mark Cuomo was born on December 6, 1957, in New York City. He is the son of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and Matilda Raffa Cuomo. He grew up in Queens and graduated from Fordham University in 1979 and Albany Law School in 1982. After law school, Cuomo managed his father's successful 1982 gubernatorial campaign and later served as a senior adviser in the state administration. He then worked as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and became a partner at the law firm Blutrich, Falcone & Miller.
- In 1986, Andrew Cuomo founded Housing Enterprise for the Less Privileged (HELP), an organisation providing transitional housing for homeless families. He chaired the New York City Commission on the Homeless in 1991. In 1993, he joined the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development. Then US President Bill Clinton appointed him HUD Secretary in 1997, a position he held until 2001.
- Cuomo was elected New York State Attorney General in 2006 and served from 2007 to 2010. In this role, he prosecuted public corruption cases and targeted financial misconduct during the 2008 crisis.
- He was elected Governor of New York in 2010 and served three terms, from 2011 to 2021.
- He oversaw major infrastructure projects, including the new Mario M Cuomo Bridge, LaGuardia and JFK airport renovations, Moynihan Train Hall, and the Second Avenue Subway expansion.
- In 2021, Cuomo resigned following a state investigation that found he had sexually harassed multiple women. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul succeeded him as governor.
- Cuomo married Kerry Kennedy in 1990. They have three daughters and divorced in 2005. He later had a long-term relationship with television host Sandra Lee.
