Who Is New York Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo, Endorsed By Trump

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been endorsed by US President Donald Trump as the New York City mayoral race heads into its final stretch.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, urged New Yorkers to back Cuomo to prevent the election of Democratic socialist frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo is running as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June.

Polls show Mamdani holding a narrow lead over Cuomo, with Republican Curtis Sliwa trailing far behind. Trump declined to endorse Sliwa.

Who Is Andrew Cuomo?