"Brazilian Model Voted As Seema, Sweety, Saraswati": Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb Is Haryana

Dropping his much-awaited "H bomb", the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, today alleged massive vote fraud in the Haryana Assembly polls last year. Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana, which has a total of 2 crore voters. "This means one in eight voters in Haryana are fake, 12.5 per cent," he said.

Gandhi says all the exit polls had predicted a Congress victory in the Haryana election, but the results threw up a BJP win. He also showed a video of Nayab Singh Saini, BJP leader and Chief Minister, telling the media before the results that "arrangements" had been made and the BJP is winning the polls. "What were these arrangements?" Gandhi asked.

Citing an example, Gandhi shared 22 entries in the Haryana voter list with a woman's photograph. This is a stock photograph of a Brazilian model named Matheus Ferrero. The photograph can be downloaded for free from a website that deals in stock photos. The Congress leader said this Brazilian woman's photo appears 22 times in the voter list under different names, "Sweety, Seema, Saraswati".

"The Election Commission can remove duplicates in a second. Why don't they do it? Reason: they are helping the BJP," he said, showing several instances of voter IDs with the same pictures but different names in the state's voter list.

Sources in the Election Commission questioned what polling agents of the Congress were doing on voting day. "They are supposed to object if the elector has already voted or if they doubt the identity of the elector," a source said. The source also asked if Rahul Gandhi supports the Special Intensive Revision aimed at removing duplication from voter lists and striking off names of those who have died or moved from a particular constituency.

The source asked how Gandhi could be sure that all these so-called fake voters voted for the BJP. "If Pawan Khera has names in the voter lists of two states, is he voting twice?" The source also asked why the Congress did not file objections during the SIR in Bihar.