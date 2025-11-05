Zohran Mamdani's "4 Words For Donald Trump" After Big New York Win

Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani declared victory in the historic New York election amid loud cheers from supporters and thanked New Yorkers for electing him as the first Indian-American Muslim and youngest mayor of New York City.

"Thank you to the new generation of New York. We'll fight for you because we are you. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," he said.

He also addressed US President Donald Trump directly in his speech and said, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up."

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us," he added.

As Mamdani speaks about him, Trump writes on Truth Social, "...AND SO IT BEGINS!"

The 34-year-old lawmaker went on to wish his main rival, Andrew Cuomo, "the best in private life".

"But let tonight be the last time I utter his name, as we abandon a politics that answers to the few," he said.

"Tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city that we can afford," he added.

Declaring his victory, he said, "On January 1, I will be sworn in as mayor of New York City."

The Indian-origin politician quoted India's first Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, in his victory address.

"A moment comes rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance," he said.

He further said his electoral victory tonight is for all New Yorkers -- from taxi drivers to line cooks. He also told a story about how he went on a 15-day hunger strike outside of City Hall with a taxi driver named Richard.

"My brother, we are in City Hall now," he said.

He also recounted other conversations he had with working-class people over the years, from bodega owners to nurses, and said his campaign was for those people to be represented.

"This city is your city, and this democracy is yours too," he said.