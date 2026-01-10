Zohran Mamdani Calls Hamas A "Terrorist Organisation" Amid New York Protests

New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned pro-Hamas chants during a heated protest outside a synagogue in Queens on Thursday night. The protest was led by the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation (PAL-Awda). A report by The New York Times (NYT) said that during the protest, pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted in support of Hamas while pro-Israel demonstrators shouted racial and homophobic slurs. The protest included chants of "Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here."

On being asked about the protest and the slogans chanted, Mamdani told The NYT in a statement the rhetoric and displays that were seen at the protest were wrong and have no place in New York City.

READ: "Antisemitic Gasoline On Open Fire": Israel Slams Zohran Mamdani Over Revoked Orders

"My team is in close touch with the N.Y.P.D. regarding last night's protest and counterprotest," the statement said. "We will continue to ensure New Yorkers' safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest," he added.

'Chants In Support Of Terrorist Organisation...'

After he was criticised for not denouncing Hamas specifically, Mamdani said in a post on X early Saturday, "As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city."

As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers' safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest. pic.twitter.com/0J4GXWigiv — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2026

"We will continue to ensure New Yorkers' safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest," the mayor added.

Other New York Leaders Condemn Chants

Apart from Mamdani, other politicians in New York also condemned the pro-Hamas chants during Thursday's protest.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said, "Hamas is a terrorist organization. We do not support terrorists. Period."

Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews.



No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it's dangerous, and it has no place in New York. pic.twitter.com/Uz74y6uHBB — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 9, 2026

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews. No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it's dangerous, and it has no place in New York."

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "Hey, so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying 'we support Hamas' is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do. Pretty basic!"