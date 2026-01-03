Zohran Mamdani vs Israel Over Revoked Order On Antisemitism Definition

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has slammed New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he revoked Israel-related executive orders signed by his predecessor Eric Adams. In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, "On his very first day as NYC Mayor, Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel."

The ministry added that Mamdani's move was not leadership but rather "antisemitic gasoline on an open fire".

Hours after being sworn in as the New York City mayor on Thursday, Mamdani used his executive powers to revoke orders put into place by Eric Adams.

Mamdani revoked orders signed by Adams that prevented city institutions from divesting from Israel and that defined antisemitism in a way recognised by the IHRA, an organisation of 25 countries that promotes Holocaust education.

Mamdani Defends Revocation Of Orders

On Friday, Mamdani defended his revocation of the orders signed by Adams. Speaking at a press conference, Mamdani said that several Jewish groups in NYC raised concerns about the broader definition of antisemitism.

"What we will do is actually deliver on our commitment to protect Jewish New Yorkers in a manner that is able to actually fulfil that," the mayor said.

A report by the news agency Reuters said that Islamic organisations praised Mamdani's move.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is among groups that argued that the IHRA definition (of antisemitism) has been used to try to silence advocates for Palestinian rights.

