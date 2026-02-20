2 Indians Thrashed In "Racial Assault" In Israel, Attack Planned On WhatsApp

Two Indian men were the victims of a racial attack in Israel on Tuesday. A video released by Israeli broadcaster KAN shows a group of attackers beating the two men in a public park.

CCTV footage shows two Indian men walking along a footpath, closely followed by three or four individuals wearing hooded jackets. The video then shifts to a nearby public park, where several of the hooded assailants restrain one of the men while another repeatedly punches him.

The incident took place in Ashkelon, an Israeli city 50 kilometres from Tel Aviv and close to Gaza. The Hebrew captions on the video describe the attack as "premeditated" and motivated by "racism and malice". The assault had already been planned on WhatsApp before they carried it out.

The attack comes after India joined over 100 United Nations member states condemning Israel's West Bank expansion.

In a post on X, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently look into the matter and to verify the condition of the victims.

Yesterday, two Indian citizens were brutally attacked in Ashkelon, Israel.



It was a premeditated racist assault, planned over private chats. This is not the first such attack. And sadly, it may not be the last.



— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 18, 2026

The statement reads, "We strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel's unlawful presence in the West Bank. Such decisions are contrary to Israel's obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed. We underline in this regard our strong opposition to any form of annexation."

Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Israel on February 25 on a two-day visit.

"We are acting to strengthen our alliances. Next week, my close friend Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, a huge global power, will visit Israel," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a televised address at a military ceremony on Thursday.