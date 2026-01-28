PM Modi Likely To Visit Israel In February To Deepen Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel in February, giving a fresh push to the rapidly expanding strategic partnership between the two countries, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has hinted to NDTV. The visit, if it takes place as expected, would come at a time of intense geopolitical churn in West Asia and amid growing convergence between India and Israel on defence, technology, security, trade and innovation.

Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul in New Delhi, Ambassador Azar confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally invited PM Modi to visit Israel and said preparations are underway to facilitate the trip at the earliest possible opportunity. "We hope to see him soon. We confirm that Prime Minister Netanyahu has invited him, and we hope to be able to see him as soon as possible," Azar said, without giving a precise date.

Diplomatic sources indicated that February is being considered as a possible window, subject to finalisation of schedules and security arrangements.

The potential visit would build on the momentum of frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries in recent months. Several senior ministers and officials have travelled between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, underlining the importance both sides attach to the relationship, particularly in the areas of defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, agriculture, water management, semiconductors and high technology. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had recently visited Israel on an official visit.

India and Israel have steadily upgraded their ties over the past decade, with defence and security cooperation emerging as one of the central pillars of the partnership. Israel is among India's key defence technology partners, supplying critical systems ranging from missiles and drones to surveillance and air defence platforms. The two countries have also expanded cooperation in cyber security, space and innovation ecosystems.

Beyond defence, both sides have been working to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties. Negotiations on a free trade agreement have been ongoing, and there is growing collaboration in areas such as start-ups, fintech, artificial intelligence, food security and clean water technologies.

Officials in New Delhi see Israel as an important partner in India's broader West Asia strategy, which seeks to balance strong ties with multiple regional players while focusing on connectivity, trade, energy security and the welfare of the Indian community. For Israel, India represents a major strategic and economic partner in Asia, with shared concerns about terrorism and regional stability.

PM Modi last visited Israel in 2017, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. That landmark trip laid the foundation for a more open and expansive partnership, breaking away from the earlier, more low-profile approach to the relationship. Since then, ties have continued to deepen, including through regular high-level political engagement.

If the February visit goes ahead, it is expected to focus not only on bilateral cooperation but also on regional and global developments, including the security situation in West Asia and the evolving geopolitical landscape. For both sides, the visit would signal continuity in strategic alignment and a shared intent to further institutionalise a partnership that has grown steadily in scope and depth.