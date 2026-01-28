India Shows Solidarity With Israel, Slams Terror At Holocaust Memorial Event

India on Monday underlined the moral and strategic depth of its partnership with Israel as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri used the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day in New Delhi to link the lessons of history with present-day challenges, strongly condemning terrorism and reaffirming New Delhi's support for peace and stability in West Asia.

Speaking in the presence of Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, members of the diplomatic corps and the Jewish community, Misri said the Holocaust was not only a story of unimaginable human suffering but also a warning about how hatred begins "with words" - words of dehumanisation, exclusion and prejudice that are gradually normalised. "Memory is resistance," he said, stressing that remembrance is a form of moral courage and a commitment to ensure that "never again" is not just a slogan but a responsibility.

The Foreign Secretary drew a direct connection between the horrors of the past and contemporary violence, referring to the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in which around 1,200 Israeli nationals were killed and hundreds taken hostage. He noted that more Jews were killed on that day than on any single day since the Holocaust. "India is unfortunately all too familiar with such mindless brutality," Misri said, adding that as a victim of cross-border terrorism, India empathises deeply with Israel's pain.

Reiterating the government's position, he recalled that India had unequivocally condemned the attack and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had publicly stated that India stands with the people of Israel in the fight against terrorism. "Terrorism has to be condemned in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification for acts of terror whatsoever, wherever they occur," he said.

At the same time, Misri underlined India's consistent support for genuine efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region. Referring to the Gaza Peace Plan, he said it offered a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace and welcomed the recent progress, including the ceasefire and release of hostages, which have brought relief to families who have suffered for months.

Placing India's position in a broader civilisational context, the Foreign Secretary said Holocaust remembrance goes beyond reflection on the past and is a moral duty to uphold pluralism, tolerance and human dignity. He said these values are deeply embedded in India's constitutional and cultural ethos. "India has long been a land where persecuted communities have found refuge with dignity," he said, invoking the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and respect for all religions.

He recalled that India stood with the Jewish people even during the darkest days of World War II, when many doors around the world were closed. Citing historical links, Misri referred to India's ancient Jewish communities – the Bene Israelis, Cochini Jews, Baghdadi Jews and Bnei Menashe – and said they have enriched India's social and cultural fabric. He also mentioned the recent honouring of the Maharaja of Nawanagar in Israel for his role in sheltering Jewish refugees.

"These deep-rooted historical ties have evolved into a robust strategic partnership," Misri said, adding that today India and Israel are "proud partners in progress", building bridges across multiple sectors on the foundation of shared democratic values.

Concluding, he reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to peace, dialogue and shared humanity, urging that the memory of the Holocaust should inspire the world to safeguard human dignity everywhere, without exception.