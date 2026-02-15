Israel To Attend India AI Impact Summit 2026, Strengthen Tech Ties

In a display of growing collaboration in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, a high-level Israeli delegation will be participating in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

The delegation, announced by the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, will be led by Ilan Fluss, former Ambassador and Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDT) Policy Coordinator at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It comprises senior government officials, technology leaders, researchers and policy experts, underscoring Israel's intent to deepen cooperation with India across critical domains such as AI, climate resilience, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment, digital governance and responsible innovation.

The summit is expected to serve as a key platform for advancing bilateral engagement at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping economies, governance systems and global power structures. Addressing the significance of the visit, Fluss said that India and Israel share a responsibility to lead global innovation with strong ethical foundations. He described the delegation's participation as the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations, marked by co-creation in AI, deep tech and digital public goods that can serve as a model for global cooperation.

Throughout the summit, Israeli delegates will take part in high-level panel discussions and bilateral meetings focusing on AI-driven solutions for climate adaptation, precision agriculture, digital public infrastructure and workforce transformation. Ethical governance of emerging technologies will be a recurring theme, alongside conversations on impact investment, innovative ESG frameworks and public-private partnerships aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

Echoing this emphasis on people-centric technology, Maya Sherman, Innovation Attache at the Israeli Embassy, highlighted the shared vision between the two countries. She said cooperation in AI and climate innovation is increasingly focused on addressing real-world challenges, from building resilient agricultural systems to preparing future-ready skills, while ensuring responsible and ethical deployment of advanced technologies.

In the lead-up to the summit, the Embassy has already hosted a series of side events to encourage dialogue among Indian and Israeli stakeholders from academia, industry and government. During the main summit sessions at Bharat Mandapam, the Embassy will collaborate with leading institutions including Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Dhirubhai Ambani University and tech policy think-tank The Dialogue.

Officials say the engagements are designed to strengthen links between governments, industry, academia and civil society, reflecting the expanding strategic partnership between India and Israel. With AI and emerging technologies at the centre of global transformation, the summit is expected to reinforce the two countries' shared commitment to innovation that is ethical, inclusive and socially grounded.

