Nazi Slogans, 'Blood' Swastika: How Russia University Attack Unfolded

During a frenzied attack in a medical university's dormitory that housed foreign students in Russia, the 15-year-old attacker shouted nationalist slogans about the Holocaust, a local news media report claimed.

Four Indians students were among at least six people injured in the stabbing attack on Saturday at the State Medical University in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic. Two police officers were also injured.

The Baza channel said that the teen attacker belonged to a violent neo-Nazi outfit National Socialism / White Power (NS/WP) Crew (or Sparrows Crew), designated as a terrorist organisation by the Supreme Court of Russia in 2021. It has been linked to high-profile attacks on journalists, including the Anna Politkovskaya.

The channel also showed visuals of a Swastika drawn on a wall of the dormitory, reportedly in the blood of one of the victims.

Russia's Interior ministry said the accused stabbed several students in the dormitory, with Ren TV quoted eyewitnesses as saying that there was "blood all around". "The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.

An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026

One among the injured is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition, the Russian Federal Health Ministry said. The attacker has been admitted to a local children's hospital in serious condition.

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.